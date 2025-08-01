There has been tensions in the India and England camp since the third Test of the series at Lord's. It spiked at Manchester and entering Oval, the heated exchange between Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and pitch curator made it flared up. Amid this, Indian pacer Akash Deep gave a send-off to Ben Duckett after the later got dismissed. Akash Deep bowled full and Duckett, who already committed for a reverse ramp, got a faint edge to the hands of keeper Dhruv Jurel. Akash Deep came to Duckett in follow through and celebrated and put his hands on Duckett's shoulder, telling a few things to him. England National Cricket Team Players Wear White Headbands to Pay Tribute to Graham Thorpe on His Birth Anniversary During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 2 (See Pic).

Akash Deep Gives Send-Off to Ben Duckett

