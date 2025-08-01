England national cricket team players wore white headbands during the Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, at The Oval in London, to pay tribute to Graham Thorpe. English players and fans wore white headbands, as today, August 1, happens to be late Graham Thorpe's birthday. Graham Thorpe was born in 1969 and took his own life on August 4, 2024, after battling with anxiety and depression. Graham Thorpe played for England in 100 Tests and 82 ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah Released From Indian Cricket Team Squad for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Confirms BCCI.

England Players Pay Tribute to Graham Thorpe:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)