Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal recently featured in the Netflix web series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' directed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The show has been running successfully for the past week on Netflix. Amid this, Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal were spotted in the Dubai Cricket Stadium cheering for Team India during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai. Fans loved to see their faovurite stars cheering for the India team and made their pictures viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma Run Out Video: Watch Rishad Hossain's Brilliant Fielding Effort Leading to Indian Opener's Dismissal During IND vs BAN Super 4 Match.

Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal Attend IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)