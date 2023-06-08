Ambati Rayudu has recently retired from all-forms of cricket as he played his last match in the IPL 2023 final for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans and won the title at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad. He returned to his home in Hyderabad and met the CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. he gifted the CM a framed CSK jersey and also had discussions with him for development of robust program for the youth of Andhra Pradesh in terms of sporting infrastructure. Ambati Rayudu in Tears After CSK Win IPL 2023 Title, Video Surfaces.

Ambati Rayudu Meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Had a great meeting with honourable CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu along with respected Rupa mam.and csk management to discuss the development of world class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged. Govt is developing a robust program for the youth of our state pic.twitter.com/iEwUTk7A8V — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) June 8, 2023

Ambati Rayudu Gifts Framed CSK Jersey to the CM of Andhra Pradesh

