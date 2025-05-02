The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has banned transgender women from participating in all levels of women's cricket in England, including recreational and grassroots cricket. The decision was made after a UK Supreme Court ruling, which defined the legal term "woman" based on biological sex. Reacting to the ECB's announcement, Indian transgender cricketer Anaya Bangar shared a personal message on Instagram. She also addressed the transgender community, saying, “They might control the pitch, but they will never control our spirit. This isn’t the end of our innings.” ECB Bans Transgender Cricketers From Playing Women’s Cricket With Immediate Effect.

Anaya Bangar Responds After ECB Bans Transgender From Playing Women’s Cricket

