Kolkata Knight Riders played two practice matches ahead of the IPL 2024 season as they prepare for the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23. As KKR shine their skills in the second warm up game at the Eden Gardens infront of coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff visited the practice match and also had a friendly conversation with Gautam Gambhir. Fans loved to see Flintoff in KKR practice and made the picture viral. Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals He Was Taking Rs 25 Lakh per Day in IPL for Commentary As He Returns for 2024 Season.

Andrew Flintoff At KKR Practice Match

A special guest at our practice match - @flintoff11 is here! 💜 pic.twitter.com/iHVvd4NNPF — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 19, 2024

Andrew Flintoff At Eden Gardens

