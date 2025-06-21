As the veteran 38-year-old Sri Lanka national cricket team all-rounder Angelo Mathews left the ground for the last time as a player of the Test side after 16 years, Bangladesh national cricket team players approached him for handshakes. Angelo Mathews went out for eight runs, after playing 45 balls in the second innings of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, which happens to be his last innings in Test cricket as he has decided to retire. As Angelo Mathews was leaving the crease after getting out, Bangladesh cricket team players came forward, to shake hands with the retiring legend. The warm gesture was being witnessed at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025: Angelo Mathews Receives Guard of Honour From Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Players (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Players Shake Hands With Angelo Mathews:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)