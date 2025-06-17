Sri Lanka national cricket team veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews announced his decision to retire after the ongoing SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 at Galle International Stadium. Honouring the legend who served the Sri Lankan cricket team for 16 years, beginning in 2009, other players of the current Sri Lankan side gave Angelo Mathews a guard of honour as players were starting to take the field for Day 1. Sri Lankan players, who were made to field first after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, stood on the ground, raising cricket bats with their hands, as Angelo Mathews walked inside. ‘Hey Angi, Congratulations on Your Fantastic Career’, Rohit Sharma’s Message for Angelo Mathews Win Hearts Ahead of Sri Lanka Legend’s Retirement Test Against Bangladesh at Galle (Watch Video).

Angelo Mathews Receives Guard of Honour From Sri Lanka Cricket Team Players:

A guard of honour at Galle for Angelo Mathews, who bids adieu to the longest format with his 119th and final Test.#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZdTJkNfznf — FanCode (@FanCode) June 17, 2025

