England and Australia are all set to take centre stage in the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 on Wednesday, July 19 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Australia are 2-1 in the series and would look to bring their A-game into play in the forthcoming clash to clinch the Ashes. As the Aussies build up to the 4th Ashes Test, they are sweating it out in the practice sessions. Also, the visitors are seen practising taking catches off the hook shot. It does seem they are going to deploy short-ball tactics against England in the upcoming Test too. Ashes 2023: Tim Paine Prefers Josh Hazlewood Over Scott Boland, Sees No Place For Cameron Green in Fourth Test

Australia Train to Take Catches off the Hook Shot Ahead of 4th Ashes Test 2023

Fair bit of training for catches off the hook going on; might be an indication of what to expect: pic.twitter.com/LBfXTs3aB4 — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) July 17, 2023

