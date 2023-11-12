Anushka Sharma was in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as she watched the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 12. The camera spotted the actress, who is also Virat Kohli's wife seated in the stands and enjoying the match when he came out to bat. A day ago, Anushka had also joined Team India's Diwali celebrations. Virat Kohli Arrives for Team India’s Diwali Celebration With Wife Anushka Sharma, Video Goes Viral.

Anushka Sharma Watches IND vs NED CWC 2023 Match in Bengaluru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)