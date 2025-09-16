After Dream11's exit as the lead sponsor for Team India, BCCI was in search of a new partner. Finally, they have got one as they announced Apollo Tyres as their new lead sponsor. BCCI also revealed that the new partnership, secured after a rigorous bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value. They also revealed that the agreement spans two and a half years concluding in March 2028. Under the terms of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats. Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Shake Hands With Wasim Akram in Commentary Box During Asia Cup 2025? Here's Truth.

Apollo Tyres Announced as New Lead Sponsor of Team India

🚨 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨#TeamIndia 🤝 Apollo Tyres BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead Sponsor of Team India. All The Details 🔽 @apollotyreshttps://t.co/dYBd2nbOk2 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2025

