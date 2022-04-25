Bengal head coach Arun Lal is set to marry his friend at 66 years of age. According to reports, the former India cricketer will have his second marriage when he ties the knot with Bulbul Saha on May 2. The ceremony will be held in Kolkata.

Arun Lal shared the invitation for his second marriage with his long-time friend Bul Bul Saha on May 2nd, 2022 Congratulations Arun Lal #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CEybHsJDN1 — All About Cricket (@AllAboutCricke8) April 24, 2022

