Arundhati Reddy survived a run out off the last ball as Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a thrilling manner in WPL 2025 on February 15. Chasing 165 to win, Delhi Capitals had gotten off to a good start but Mumbai Indians bounced back big time with wickets and the momentum kept swinging to and fro from one side to the other. Eventually, Delhi Capitals needed two runs to win off the last ball and Arundhati Reddy struck the delivery by Sajeevan Sajana hard on the off-side before Harmanpreet Kaur collected it and hurled it back at Yastika Bhatia who took out the stumps in a flash. Arundhati Reddy ran hard to complete a double and brought out a full-length dive at the striker's end. The third umpire was given the decision and she concluded that it was not out.

Watch Dramatic Moment Arundhati Reddy Survives Run Out as DC Beat MI:

📁 #TATAWPL ↳ 📂 Last Over Classic@DelhiCapitals hold their nerves and win on the very last ball of the match 🔥👏 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/99qqGTKYHu#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/rvxAdfrlUr — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 15, 2025

