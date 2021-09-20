Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as RCB’s captain after the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021). Earlier, Kohli announced that he will be stepping down from team India’s T20I captaincy as well. Meanwhile, Amul’s latest topical is based on the very development.

#Amul Topical: RCB will be in search of a new captain... pic.twitter.com/ujQBiatxnR — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 20, 2021

