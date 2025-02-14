Renuka Singh Thakur has taken the first wicket of WPL 2025, by dismissing Laura Wolvaardt during the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 at the BCA Stadium on Friday, February 14. The right-arm pacer got through the defences of the South African captain who aimed at slogging the delivery on the leg side but the ball beat the edge of her bat. Laura Wolvaardt hit just one four in her six-run knock that came off 10 deliveries and could not get going at all. Earlier, Smriti Mandhana had won the toss and put Gujarat Giants to bat first. 'Looks Like It's Our Home Ground' Smriti Mandhana Reacts After Receiving Rousing Reception in Vadodara at Toss for GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Renuka Singh Thakur Take First Wicket of WPL 2025:

