Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner produced a brilliant moment in the field by taking a diving catch to dismiss UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma during the Women's Premier League 2025 match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The incident occurred during the fifth ball of the 15th over during UP Warriorz innings. Gujarat Giants leg spinner Priya Mishra bowled a loopy delivery outside off stump. Deepti Sharma attempted a big shot. The ball hit the toe end, and Ashleigh Gardner from the mid-off region took a fine running catch. Deepti departed after scoring 39 runs off 27 deliveries, including six fours. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Sit in Second Place After Starting Campaign With Thrilling Win over Mumbai Indians.

Superb Catch from Ashleigh Gardner

