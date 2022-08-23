The India men’s cricket team was unbeaten in the last two editions of the Asia Cup. The defending champions head into the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 facing arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday, August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue, having won the title seven times, will be hoping to make it three in a row.

