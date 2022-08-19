The Asia Cup 2022 is going to be held in UAE from 27 August. The official broadcaster of the cricket tournament today announced that former Indian criketer Ravi Shastri will reunite with Pakistan legend Wasim Akram as commentators. Taking to Twitter, Star Sports revealed the names of all the commentators of Hindi and English language who will feature in the commentary panel during the continental cup.

Check Star Sports' Tweet rearding commentators' list:

Here you go, Santosh! English - S Styris, S Manjrekar, R Shastri, G Gambhir, I Pathan, W Akram, W Younis, R Arnold, Athar Ali Khan & D Dasgupta. Hindi - J Sapru, A Chopra and S Bangar. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 19, 2022

