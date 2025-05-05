Former England national football team head coach Gareth Southgate was present in the stands of the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match. The genius tactician expressed his love for cricket, revealing that he has always been a fan of the game. Southgate revealed that he used to watch Test matches when he was a kid, during the "era of Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar". He also said "Very often when you play at Wembley.... The crowd is a Little bit quieter", then it has been in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Gareth Southgate and Avani Lekhara Spotted During RR vs MI Game in Jaipur.

Gareth Southgate During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match:

𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙮 🤝 𝘾𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝙍𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙡𝙨 ⚽🏏 Passion for cricket 👌 Former England football manager Gareth Southgate is soaking up the #TATAIPL experience with #RR 🩷 And more...#KKRvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/doadVgHWnX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2025

