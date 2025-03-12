Athiya Shetty shared a series of adorable pictures with husband KL Rahul while flaunting her baby bump. The couple had announced their pregnancy last year in November and the soon-to-be parents posed with each other in some heartwarming pictures. Taking to Instagram, Athiya Shetty captioned the post, "Oh, baby!" while sharing the pictures. KL Rahul played an integral role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, especially in the semi-final and final where he remained unbeaten on both occasions and saw the team past the finish line. 'I Was S******g Myself' KL Rahul Reacts After Playing Valuable 34-Run Knock As India Clinch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title With Victory Over New Zealand (Watch Video).

Athiya Shetty Shares Pics of Baby Bump While Posing With KL Rahul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

