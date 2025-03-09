KL Rahul assured India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title with a victory over New Zealand in what was a thrilling final at Dubai International Stadium on March 9. To fans, the performance seemed very calm and composed, but that was not how KL Rahul felt out in the middle. Speaking to Simon Doull after the IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, the India national cricket team wicketkeeper-batter shared his unfiltered thoughts while he was batting out there in the middle. "I don't think I can say this on camera, but I was shitting myself at the end," he said while speaking after the match. Unbeaten India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Star as Men in Blue Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Thrilling Clash To Clinch Third Title.

KL Rahul's Reaction After His Crucial 34* in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title WIn

Simon Doull "How does that one feel. Very calm and composed is what it looked like. Is that how it was? KL Rahul "I don't think I can say this on camera, but I was shitting myself at the end" pic.twitter.com/npIczanMs8 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) March 9, 2025

