Usman Khawaja replaced Travis Head, who tested positive for COVID-19, in Australia's squad for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, starting on January 5, Wednesday. England on the other hand, have left out Ollie Robinson due to a shoulder injury and Stuart Broad replaces him in the playing XI.

Check Tweets:

Australia's Playing XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Good news for Scott Boland as Pat Cummins locks in Australia's XI for Sydney #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2022

England's Playing XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson

England have made the call on their XI on the eve of the Sydney Test #Ashes https://t.co/2MBzL234px — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2022

