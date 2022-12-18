The Australian team has taken a 65-run lead at the end of their 1st innings at AUS vs SA 1st test at the Gabba, Brisbane. The Proteas finally bundled out Australia for a score of 218, which seems very good on this Gabba pitch. Travis Head scored a brilliant 92(96) and was the highest scorer of the innings. Kagiso Rabada took four wickets and was the pick of the bowlers. In reply, South Africa have already lost two wickets for just three runs. They currently trail Australia by 63 runs, and the lunch has been taken. Following the lunch break, South African batters will have to show resilience if they want to get something out of this match. How to Watch AUS vs SA 1st Test 2022, Day 2 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Australia vs South Africa Cricket Match With Time in IST.

South Africa 3/2 at Lunch

DAY 2 | LUNCH 🍽️ We head into lunch trailing the hosts by a further 63 runs, with 8-second innings wickets in hand 🗒️ Ball by ball https://t.co/KNz7vLG39F 📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 18, 2022

