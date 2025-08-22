Aiden Markram is the stand-in captain of the South Africa National Cricket Team in the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 at the Great Barrier Reef, Mackay, on August 22, with Temba Bavuma rested. Cricket South Africa, in a statement on X, stated that Temba Bavuma was rested for the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 as part of his workload management and would be available for the 3rd ODI on August 24. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first. Australia included Xavier Bartlett in place of Ben Dwarshuis as they aim to level the series. It is important to note that this is just the second men's ODI being played at the Great Barrier Reef in Mackay and the first time the Australia men's team will be in action at the venue. Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming Online, 2nd ODI 2025: How To Watch AUS vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Toss Report

Toss Update 🪙 🇿🇦 South Africa have won the toss and elected to BAT first. 🔁 Two changes for the Proteas as Subrayen and Bavuma are replaced by de Zorzi and Muthusamy. Here’s how we line up for today. 🏏#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/r1GaoCWtQ4 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 22, 2025

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Playing XIs:

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa National Cricket Team: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)