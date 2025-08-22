Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Australia National Cricket Team will aim to bounce back when it takes on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the 2nd ODI of the three-match AUS vs SA 2025 series. South Africa had produced a stunning performance in the AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 in Cairns when they had beaten Australia by 98 runs. Aiden Markram, captain Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton and Matthew Breetzke provided a strong platform with bat in hand for South Africa, while with the ball, it was Keshav Maharaj who scalped his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Mackay.

South Africa, expectedly, will enter this contest with confidence and belief, knowing very well that another solid performance would secure them a series win. Australia, on the other hand, would be under pressure to turn things around, but given the quality they possess, fans can expect them to bounce back and level the series. Apart from the two teams, the conditions at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, where the only previous ODI game that was played had lasted for just two balls, back when India and Sri Lanka clashed in the 1992 World Cup.

South Africa would be without spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for suspect action. Australia, on the other hand, might include young all-rounder Cooper Connolly in the playing XI for the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 while hoping for their batting unit to fire this time around. AUS vs SA 2025: South Africa Off-Spinner Prenelan Subrayen Rested for Final Two ODIs Against Australia After Being Reported for Suspect Action.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Date Friday, August 22 Time 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Network (live telecast), JioHotstar (live streaming)

When is Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 will be played on Friday, August 22, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 is set to start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the Australia vs South Africa 2025 ODI series. Fans in India will find viewing options for the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. For the AUS vs SA 2025 ODI series online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Australia vs South Africa 2025 ODI series. Fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. Australia are expected to bounce back after the heavy defeat in the AUS vs SA 2025 ODI series opener.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2025 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).