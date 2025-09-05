Australia women's national cricket team have announced their squad for the upcoming, all-important ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. This time, the Aussies took a different, out-of-the-box approach to reveal their squad. In a set-up for a photo shoot, a video was recorded, where the Australian women's side players made unique entries, starting with the squad captain Alyssa Healy knocking the screen, and the vice-captain Tahila McGrath appearing with a "squad" written on paper. All players had their unique entries, while some danced, some were with their bats and balls, and dumbbells. Star player Beth Mooney posed with a dog, while Ellyse Perry walked through waving with a phone in one hand. While each member of the squad appeared separately, their names appeared on the screen too. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starts on September 30 (between hosts India and Sri Lanka), while on October 1, Australia play their first match against rivals New Zealand. Australia Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Announced: Sophie Molineux Returns, Alyssa Healy to Lead Defending Champions.

Australia Announce ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Squad

