Australia's opening batsman Usman Khawaja has won the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2023. Khawaja went on to win the award against teammate Travis Head, India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's star batsman Joe Root. Usman Khawaja scored 1210 runs in just 13 matches in the year 2023 and continued his form from the previous year and also helped Australia to win their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title. Khawaja also went on to achieve the career-best score of 195 not out against South Africa. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt Wins Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, Clinches This Title for Second Time in a Row.

🔥 1210 runs in 13 matches 🔥



The Australia opener’s fantastic 2023 has helped him win the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award 🏅 https://t.co/97ZrLnVdk9— ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2024

