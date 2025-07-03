Usman Khawaja achieved a special landmark of his Test career as he went past the 6000-run mark in the format, during the WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025 in Grenada on July 3. The left-hander has been one of the mainstays of the Australia National Cricket Team in the longest format for a long time now and he became the 16th Australian to get to the mark. Former captain Ricky Ponting is the highest run-scorer in Test cricket for the Australia National Cricket Team, with 13,378 runs to his name. Usman Khawaja, however, could not make much of an impact with the willow as he was dismissed for just 16 runs off 29 deliveries with Alzarri Joseph trapping him LBW. Kraigg Brathwaite Makes His 100th Test Appearance During WI vs AUS 2nd Test 2025, ICC Chairman Jay Shah Congratulates Him (See Post).

Usman Khawaja Completes 6000 Runs in Test Cricket

Usman Khawaja hits a milestone, becoming just the 16th Australian to reach 6,000 Test runs 👏 pic.twitter.com/fiwbZ4GRPE — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)