Australia beat England in a thrilling 1st Test of Ashes 2023 on Tuesday, June 20. Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon stuck around together, holding their nerves to take the side to a famous victory at Edgbaston. With this result, Australia have a 1-0 lead in the Test series. The visitors, needing 281 to chase, lost three wickets on Day 4, but Usman Khawaja held fort on one end. Play was delayed to rain on Day 5 and England believed they could win when Ben Stokes dismissed Khawaja, who batted well for 61 runs. Australia continued to lose wickets and England grew increasingly confident of winning the match until the Cummins-Lyon partnership saw the visitors through to the win. Knocked Over! Pat Cummins Dismisses Ollie Pope With A Stunning Inswinging Yorker During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 4 (Watch Video).

Australia Beat England in 1st Test of Ashes 2023

