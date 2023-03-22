Australia have become the number one ODI side in the ICC rankings after beating India 2-1 in a three-match series, which ended at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. The Steve Smith-led side could only manage 269 in 49 overs, but that eventually turned out to be enough as Australia won the contest by 21 runs. India, with this series defeat, have dropped to second place in the ODI rankings. Eagle Hunts in Chepauk! Play Halted After Predatory Bird Hunts Down an Insect on Field During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Videos).

Australia Become Top-Ranked ODI Side

We have a new World No.1 🎉 Australia climb to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings after the series victory against India 👏 🗒: https://t.co/CXyR2x0PJJ pic.twitter.com/Ujz1xrWpw0 — ICC (@ICC) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)