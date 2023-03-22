An eagle hunted down an insect which was on the field of play during India vs Australia 3rd ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, March 22. The incident happened after the fourth ball of the 42nd over when the predatory bird swooped and picked up an insect. The video of this incident has gone viral. Take a look at them below. Dog Enters Field, Rohit Sharma Breaks Into Laughter As Groundsmen Chase It During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Eagle Hunts Down Insect During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Eagle is coming denno pattukuni yegiringggg😂😂 Eagle on field #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zIGM5Ti6Sh — Aviiiii✡️ (@avi8991) March 22, 2023

Marcus Stoinis Smiling As Eagle Swoops Down

'Eagle Coming Down'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)