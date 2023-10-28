Australia made history as the first side to play 100 matches in ICC Cricket World Cup history, during their encounter against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday. The Australian side has won 72 of its 99 games thus far and lost only 25 games. The most successful team in cricket are Australia, having won the coveted ICC World Cup Trophy five times in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and most recently in 2015. Australia had reached the finals of the 1975 and 1996 ICC World Cups losing to West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively. Allu Arjun Wishes Australian Cricketer David Warner a Happy Birthday, Says ‘Wishing You the Best of Everything’ (View Pic)

Australia Becomes First Team to Play 100 Matches in ICC Cricket World Cup History

Australia becomes the first team to play 100 World Cup matches. pic.twitter.com/FBoHqf9jAq — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 28, 2023

