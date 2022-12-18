Australia registered a six-wicket victory in the 1st AUS vs SA test in the Gabba, Brisbane. Asked to bat first, South Africa were bundled out for only 152 on the first day. In reply, Australia made 218 and took a 66 run. South Africa then could manage only 99 runs and gave Australia a small target of 35. Despite losing four-wicket, Australia chased this quite comfortably and got the win within only two days. Australia Hand South Africa Defeat within 2 Days, Take 1-0 Lead in 3 match Series.

Australia vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Highlights

Australia vs South Africa Test 1 Day 1 Highlights

