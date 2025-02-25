The Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain on February 25. The relentless downpour did not allow the toss to take place in the AUS vs SA match and after a long wait, the game was called off with the rain showing no signs of stopping down. Both South Africa and Australia had won their respective opening matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and as a result of the washout, the teams have shared a point each. What Happens if AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Rawalpindi? Here's How It Will Affect Australia and South Africa's Semi-Final Hopes.

AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Washed Out

There is no improvement in the weather in Rawalpindi, and with that, the rain has the final say, resulting in the match being officially abandoned without a single ball bowled. 🌩🌧🏏 #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ChampionsTrophy #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/g2CcZFjMgE — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 25, 2025

