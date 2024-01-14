Shaun Marsh has announced his retirement from professional cricket. The left-hander recently scored 64 runs in Melbourne Renegades' victory over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2023-24. Marsh, in 2023, had announced his retirement from First Class cricket and now, he is set to hang up his boots after playing for one final time, in Melbourne Renegades' match against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. The 40-year-old would go down as one of the most prolific batsmen to have ever played cricket from Australia. BBL Franchise Melbourne Renegades Retire No 5 Jersey in Honour of Retiring Aaron Finch (Watch Video).

Shaun Marsh Retires from Professional Cricket

Shaun Marsh has called time on his decorated professional career #BBL13 https://t.co/lN0Fg3uCTS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2024

