Austria will take on Hungary in the 3rd T20I of the three-game series. The clash will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn on June 05, 2022 (Sunday) at 02:30 PM IST. Unfortunately, no live telecast or live streaming of AUT vs HUN will be available for fans in India. You can catch the score updates on the social media platforms of both teams.

A proud moment for all Indians as one Indian is part of Hungarian National Cricket Team. And I'm very happy to introduce him to you all here. He is Mr. Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, originally from Siripuram and living now in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations. Keep rocking. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/sIuhfzfDlp — 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐚 𝐊𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐫 (@Mahatma_Kodiyar) May 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)