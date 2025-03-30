Funny memes went viral on social media after Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30. The Axar Patel led-side produced a comprehensive performance with both bat and ball to come out on top in this contest against last year's finalists. Mitchell Starc wrecked Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batting order with a five-wicket haul despite Aniket Verma's superb 74 and later, it was Faf du Plessis who sparkled with a half-century as Delhi Capitals romped home by seven wickets chasing 164 with four overs to go. This was Delhi Capitals' second win in as many matches in IPL 2025 while Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered back-to-back defeats. Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mitchell Starc’s Maiden Five-Wicket Haul, Faf du Plessis' Fifty Help DC Register Back-to-Back Victories.

'Axar Patel Silenced Pat Cummins'

Axar Patel silenced Pat Cummins biggest crowd silencer. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/85ToOdFryE — Addicted (@AddictedBet) March 30, 2025

'Mitchell Starc Every Year vs SRH'

Every year Mitch Starc's team to SRH- pic.twitter.com/yUdZhyT5Jc — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) March 30, 2025

'Bapu Axar Patel Ka Khauf'

'Mitchell Starc Today'

Two Losses for SRH

'No 300 on Mitchell Starc's Watch'

