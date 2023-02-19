Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in the 2nd match of Pakistan Super League 2023 last Tuesday, February 14. Peshawar managed to register a 2-run victory over their opponent. However, after the game, both teams won the hearts of the supporters. Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam, his teammates and Karachi Kings bowler Andrew Tie was seen clearing up the litter near the dugout. A video of this incident has now started to surface on the internet. ‘Chole Bhature Aagaye’ Virat Kohli’s Excited Reaction Upon Seeing the Food Arrive in Dressing Room is All of Us! (Watch Video).

Babar Azam, Andrew Tye and Others Clean up Litter Near Dugout

Respect for Babar, Tye and all others doing this after the match ❤️ #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/RWj5u4LBO9 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 17, 2023

