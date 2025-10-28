Babar Azam funny memes went viral on social media after the Pakistan National Cricket Team star was dismissed for a duck in the PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 28. The right-hander attempted an aerial shot off the second ball he faced but found the fielder in Reeza Hendricks, who took a simple catch to send the Pakistan fans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium into silence. After being left out for the Asia Cup 2025 earlier on, Babar Azam was included in Pakistan's T20I squad for the PAK vs SA 2025 T20Is, but his T20I return lasted just two balls. As he was dismissed, fans shared some funny memes on social media to react to the same. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Pakistan Star Batter Fall for a Duck on His T20I Comeback During PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

Babar Azam when the target is more than 150 in T20 pic.twitter.com/fyaWeFHpsF — yang goi (@GongR1ght) October 28, 2025

King 👑 Babar Azam Comeback in T20i 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D0x6fy71Tn — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) October 28, 2025

ling Babar Azam rn : pic.twitter.com/Ol1eXvkprg — Ayush 🧌 (@ayush95_) October 28, 2025

The biggest achievement of Babar Azam's career is being compared to Elbert Einstein 🤣 Formula given by scientist Babar Azam. #BabarAzam #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/KyNm5XIzCK — Anup barnwal (@amethiya_anup) October 28, 2025

