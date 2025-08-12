An astonishing scorecard unfolded infront of fans as Pakistan began their chase against West Indies in the third ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. West Indies posted 294 runs on the board and chasing it, Pakistan were down to 9/3 in no time. Jaydon Seales shined with the ball as he scalped the wicket of Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub to put Pakistan in a spot of bother. Fans were shocked and they took to social mediaa to react on the top order collapse. How Many Reviews A Team Can Take in ODIs? Know All About DRS in 50-Overs Cricket After Mohammad Rizwan Burns Reviews Inside 11 Overs.

'Pakistan Cricket Fans'

'Pakistan's Batting Collapse'

Pakistan’s Batting Collapse! 😔🏏 In a shocking start against West Indies, Pakistan finds themselves 9/3 in just 3 overs. Only Babar Azam (3*) and Saud Agha (1*) remain at the crease, with extras (5) being the second-highest contributor.#PAKvWI #Cricket #PakistanCricket #WIvPAK — Saud Ahmed Khan (نیازی) (@RealSaudkhan) August 12, 2025

'Disgrace to Modern Cricket'

If Pakistan Cricket is serious about their future then keep the #RIZBAR pair out of their team. They are a disgrace to modern cricket.#WIvsPAK — Krishna (@Krishna122333) August 12, 2025

'Pakistan Cricket Team Fans Now'

Pakistan Cricket Team fans now: pic.twitter.com/5Fse4IuKVY — Ammar Khan (@Ammar4Khan) August 12, 2025

'Pakistan Should Never Go For Chasing'

Pakistan should never go for chasing in odi cricket after winning the toss no matter what.#Rizwan #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/DLxk0pSAfW — Zaraq Afzal (@afzal_zara26257) August 12, 2025

'The Worst Era of Pakistan Cricket'

The worst era of Pakistan Cricket Continues.....!!!! Saim Ayub 0 ❎ Abdullah Shafiq 0 ❎ M Rizwan 0 ❎#PAKvWI#PAKvWI #ศัตรูหัวใจคือแฟนใหม่ผมเอง pic.twitter.com/06LmAmIHRI — Wahaj Sajid (@WahajSajid12) August 12, 2025

'Get Ready For A Most Embarrassing Defeat'

Get Ready for a most Embarrassing Defeat for Pakistan Cricket Team 🤡 #Pakistan #BabarAzam — Zain (@am27852) August 12, 2025

