Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his English counterpart Jos Buttler posed with the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy ahead of the final on Sunday, November 13. The two captains stood on either sides of the coveted title and stared at it as well in the pictures, that were shared by PCB on Twitter. Both England and Pakistan would be competing in their third final at the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Pose with ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Trophy:

