Pakistani skipper Babar Azam relaxes and spends some time for himself before the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final match against Australia. The match, scheduled on Thursday will decide which team enters the final to play against New Zealand on Sunday. Before that, Azam took to his social media to share a picture of him relaxing and letting his hair down before the much-awaited match. He described his day out of cricket as the most productive thing to do then.

Check Out Babar Azam's Pictures Before the PAK vs AUS Match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

