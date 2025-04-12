Babar Azam memes went viral on social media after the Peshawar Zalmi captain was sent back to the pavilion for a duck in PSL 2025. The right-hander, in just the second match of PSL 2025, pushed at a delivery from Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw pulled off a sensational catch while diving forward to complete the dismissal. Babar Azam recently was dropped from the Pakistan national cricket team in the T20I format and would have ideally wanted a flying start to his PSL 2025 campaign with bat in hand. That wasn't to be as he had to walk back to the dressing room with a two-ball duck. Take a look at some memes below. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Mohammad Amir Dismiss Star Batter for Two-Ball Duck During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match.

Watch Babar Azam's Dismissal Here:

Haha

Babar Azam contribution to Peshawar Zalmi pic.twitter.com/u9HNd4StcD — M (@anngrypakiistan) April 12, 2025

'Ghante Ka King'

Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/kh3nKUgNMp — Team Shaheen Afridi (@Team_Shaheen_) April 12, 2025

Funny

Oops!

'Kam se Kam Ek Cover Drive Wali Ball Dete'

Har koi mere ghante ki bajha rha hai😭😭😭koi izzat nehi de rha...kam se kam ek cover drive wali gend toh dete pic.twitter.com/MZTjwwJkCh — Sahil✨ (@Sahil4456799) April 12, 2025

Another Fan Shares Hilarious Meme

Itna focus cricket pe kia hota to aj itna zaleel na hota. https://t.co/eMr1aYUnNP pic.twitter.com/A4xUn0e7Ca — 𝒥. Sad Hazelnut (@naanchannay) April 12, 2025

