Babar Azam had a forgettable start to his PSL 2025 campaign with the bat in hand, falling for a two-ball duck in the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators match on April 12. The Peshawar Zalmi captain opened the innings alongside Saim Ayub and played a half-hearted shot off the front foot off Mohammad Amir's bowling, only to find Rilee Rossouw at extra cover who ended up taking an excellent catch while diving in front. Babar Azam has been under criticism for quite some time now and Peshawar Zalmi were dealt a big blow with their captain departing early in a 217-run chase. On Which Channel PSL 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video Here:

