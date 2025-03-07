Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam will visit the holy Place Mecca to perform Umrah after getting dropped from the T20I squad for the upcoming New Zealand white-ball tour. Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddique, shared a post on his Instagram handle where he confirmed the former Pakistan captain will visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Talking about the New Zealand white-ball tour, Babar Azam was dropped from the T20I squad. However, the Pakistan stalwart retained his place in the ODI for the upcoming white-ball tour. Earlier, Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Dropped From Pakistan’s T20I Squad As PCB Announce Team for New Zealand Tour.

Babar Azam Set to Visit Mecca

