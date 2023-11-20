After a dismal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 both with the bat in hand and in terms of captaincy, Babar Azam returns back to the nets to prepare for the upcoming Test series of Pakistan against Australia. he has recently gave up captaincy from all formats to focus on his batting. now he shares a clip practicing in the indoor nets with the caption 'Back in harness'. Babar Azam Congratulates Australia for a 'Commanding Win' in Final Against India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam Sweats it Out At Net Practice

Back in harness 🏏 pic.twitter.com/ocYbtX8FTa — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 20, 2023

