Virat Kohli has finally returned back to India after two months as he was with his family during the birth of his newborn child Akaay. Virat missed the India vs England Test series but will now feature for RCB in the IPL 2024 and is set to join the pre-season camp soon. Virat was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon return and fans asked him his well-being. In reply Virat said he was fine and also asked the well-being of the fan. Fans loved how he is still grounded despite being a superstar and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Returns to India Ahead of IPL 2024, Set to Join RCB Pre-Season Camp Soon (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Asks A Fan His Well-Being At Airport

A Fan asked - "How are You Virat Kohli Sir ?" Virat Kohli replied - "I am Fine and You"#IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/fKmmD3wxH2 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)