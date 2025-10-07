Bangladesh cricketer Litton Das celebrated Lakshmi Puja 2025 with his family. Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared glimpses of his Lakshmi Puja 2025 celebration with his wife and daughter and posted adorable pictures of them dressed in traditional outfits. He wrote, "Let’s celebrate this Lakshmi Puja with our dear ones. I’m celebrating it with my ghorer lokkhi (s)," (auspicious women of my family), referring to his wife and daughter. On the cricketing front, Litton Das was last seen in action at the Asia Cup 2025, where he had captained Bangladesh till the Super 4 round. But a back injury prevented Litton Das from playing Bangladesh's last two Super 4 matches and he also missed his side's 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan recently. Bangladesh Whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in BAN vs AFG 2025 T20I Series; Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan Star as Jaker Ali and Co Clinch Six-Wicket Win in 3rd T20I 2025.

Litton Das Celebrates Lakshmi Puja 2025 With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Litton Das (@litton_kumer_das)

