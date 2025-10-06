Bangladesh clinched a 3-0 series whitewash, beating Afghanistan 3-0 in the three-match AFG vs BAN 2025 T20I 2025, winning the 3rd T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE (United Arab Emirates) on Sunday, October 5. Batting first, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team scored 143/9 in their 20 overs, with Darwish Rasooli top-scoring with 32 runs and Sediqullah Atal hitting 28. For the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, Mohammad Saifuddin was the best bowler, taking three wickets for 15 runs, while Nasum Ahmed (2/24), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/24) and Rishad Hossain (1/39). In response, Bangladesh were powered to the target by Saif Hassan, who smashed 64 runs off 38 balls, with two fours and seven sixes. Tanzid Hasan Sakib hit 33 runs. Bangladesh won the match with two overs to spare. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the best bowler for Rashid Khan's Afghanistan with two wickets for 26 runs. Bangladesh Announces ODI Squad for Afghanistan Series: Mehidy Hasan Miraz To Captain in Litton Das’ Absence, Saif Hassan Earns Maiden Call-Up.

Bangladesh Clinch 3-0 Whitewash Against Bangladesh

3-0 and unbeaten! 💪 Bangladesh 🇧🇩clinched the 3rd T20I by 6 wickets — a clean sweep and full of fire! 🔥🏏 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 🆚 Afghanistan 🇦🇫 | 3rd T20I | Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE 05 October 2025 | 8:30 PM Photo Credit: @ACBofficials #Bangladesh #TheTigers #BCB #Cricket… pic.twitter.com/swgudOBbgm — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 5, 2025

