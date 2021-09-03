Bangladesh would take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Friday, September 3. The match would start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It would not be live telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. However, FanCode would provide live streaming of the series but fans would have to pay a subscription fee.

New Zealand Tour of Bangladesh 2021. Matchday 🙌 🆚 New Zealand 🏆 5-Match T20I Series 🏏 Second T20I 🏟 Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 🕑 4:00 PM (Bangladesh Time)#BANvNZ#RiseOfTheTigerspic.twitter.com/YrOfyRIMsh — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 2, 2021

